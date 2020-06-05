Super Bowl champion—, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Houston, Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville and Atlanta.

Full staff have not returned in many of those cities. But they were present Andy Reid, of the Chiefs; Steelers’ Mike Tomlin; Dan Quinn of the Falcons; Vic Fangio of the Broncos and Kevin Stefanski of the Browns.

On the day, the Jaguars protested racial inequality and police abuse, marching from their stadium to the steps of the local police department. After that, the Jacksonville coach came to his office, but none of his coaches accompanied him.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien had talks about when his staff will be able to join him at the facility. Cowboys new coach Mike McCarthy was at the team compound, along with some of his assistants.

Many of the Bengals’ staff returned to the facility on the day, including coach Zac Taylor. Some coaches were traveling back to Cincinnati.

“We are a people-based business, be it the employees, players, fans, community. Everything we focus on is people, ”said Mike Nikolaus, Browns chief human resources officer, on the team’s website.

“We work with University Hospitals (in Cleveland), we work with what (Ohio) Governor Mike DeWine is doing and what public officials recommend. We do everything we can to have a clean, healthy and disinfected facility so that people can come and continue working. ”

Throughout the intersessional recess, NFL teams have virtually performed tasks since late March, when Commissioner Roger Goodell shut down club facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league is moving cautiously toward the reopening of team buildings. For example, the most recent step allows for the return of the coaching staff.

For now, only players who follow injury rehabilitation programs can enter the complexes.

Many clubs have revealed their plans for their coaches to return next week.

The teams that have ruled out the presence of their coaches at their facilities for Friday are the Rams, Raiders, 49ers, Cardinals, Saints, Chargers, Titans, Dolphins, Jets, Giants, Eagles, the Lions, the Panthers, the Vikings, the Bears, the Ravens, the Buccaneers, and the Colts.

The 49ers and Raiders do not have permission to enter their complexes in the San Francisco Bay Area. And with the Raiders’ upcoming move to Las Vegas, their Henderson, Nevada, complex is not ready for them yet.

For their part, the Saints work to define protocols to give coaches the option of working from the team’s offices or from their homes, depending on the circumstances.

Tampa Bay coaches will not return to the facility until the week of June 15. Other teams indicated that their staff would not work from their complexes until July.