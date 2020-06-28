Few days ago, Remote Nadur, president of Huracán, admitted that he would not like to hire Joaquín Larrivey for his past in Vélez: « I don’t like Larrivey, I love everyone who left the Hurricane, but not him because of what happened with Vélez in 2009«

Without going any further, Larrivey spoke hand-in-hand with TNT Sports and replied to Nadur: « I interpret it as the feeling that many Hurricane fans have for the fact that I participated in the move that marked or tipped the scales in that game. I think it comes from that side. Just me who came out of Hurricane, who played ninety games and made thirty-odd goals. Nadur must think what the fan thinks in general, you must think ‘what bad luck that just happened to him’ « .

« I have no guilt, if I have the responsibility of having been there and of having wanted to win with Vélez. I do not know if that is what bothered him, but I did and had to do everything in my power to win with Vélez and I was just on that controversial move, but they are football plays. I’m not saying it wasn’t a fault, if I had been a referee I would have been fouled, « added Bati.

The current striker for U de Chile continued with his speech on that move: « (Gabriel) Brazenas still believes that it was not a fault and it is the referee who decides that. Beyond the opinions that one may have, the one who decides is the referee. I told (Ángel) Cappa that I would have been fouled, but I am not the referee. Sometimes I received insults on social networks. I understand that the fan is hurt by that play, but whoever does not understand that I was playing for Vélez, well. «

Finally, Larrivey clarified that he never wanted to miss the goalkeeper at the time: « I did not want to break (Gastón) Monzón’s leg, or anything like that … He who feels that I betrayed him or that I am a traitor, is in his right, but I played for Vélez. I would prefer not to be yelled at, but I prefer to be calm with myself and have left life because I played for Vélez. In the repetition it is seen that I did not want to do it, that I try to remove the leg, I would have been required, but I do not know if it was … « .

The truth is that this play ended in a goal by Maxi Moralez and Vélez kept the title against Globo de Cappa. DSince Hurricane Larrivey closed the door for that game and it seems that for now they will not open it.