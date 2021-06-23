Many have their eyes gone to the same place when they saw Busquets: no, he was not wearing it

Busquets, in the friendly that Spain played against Portugal. (Photo: .)

The return of Sergio Busquets, captain of the Spanish team, after overcoming the coronavirus was highly anticipated this Wednesday by fans to see if it gave the team another air and also for another important detail: see what bracelet he wore.

The Barcelona footballer has opted for a standard blue one and has not worn one with the colors of the rainbow, something that the State Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans and Bisexuals had requested under the Twitter hashtag # SéNuestroOrgullo. A detail with which they wanted La Roja to show its support for LGTBI diversity.

“Wearing the rainbow bracelet not only implies explicit support for LGTBI people, but is also an act of solidarity towards the lgtbiphobic attacks that their own colleagues are suffering,” said the body, which had also made the request for the bracelet. José Manuel Franco, Secretary of State for Sports.

“At the Eurocup, in the middle of the LGTBI Pride month, several events have been detected that – in one way or another – harm the image and rights of the group. Two of them are the homophobic insults of the Hungarian fans against Cristiano Ronaldo and the UEFA investigation of Manuel Neuer for wearing the rainbow armband in the matches of the German team “, assured the State Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans and Bisexuals .

