“Many have not been tested on them”

Women suffer 60% of all drug adverse effects. The reason? The results of studies conducted with men or male animals were “extrapolated” to female organisms, assuming that they function in the same way as male organisms. But there is good news: three decades ago the study of the science of difference and as of 2019, although overshadowed by the covid-19 pandemic, studies that differentiate development and results by sex have increased by 50%.

Women are not only suffering most of the adverse effects of the coronavirus vaccines – 83% of the notifications regarding adverse effects of the Pfizer / BioNTech serum as of April 25 in Spain come from female patients; 84% for Moderna’s vaccine and 75% for AstraZeneca-. At a general level, the database of the pharmacovigilance system of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), relating to all drugs and vaccines approved in Spain, reflects that of the 343,145 reports of suspected adverse effects received since Fedra was created in 1995 and until April 30, 2021 (date of the last update), 58.8% come from female patients and 38.2%, male patients.

These data indicate “that many of the drugs that we give to women have not been tested in women, they have only been tested in men. There has been no science of the difference.” These are the words of Carme Valls Llobet, a doctor specializing in endocrinology and medicine with a gender perspective, and the author, among others, of Invisible Women for Medicine (republished by Captain Swing). Valls explains that it does not differ by sex or in animal experimentation: “When a cardiovascular drug is invented, 75% of the research is done with male rats, and only 4% with male and female rats, and with female rats, 2.5% “. From there we go to clinical trials with people,” in theory “in pairs, and later,” in practice “, It is administered to the general population, and it is in this phase that more adverse effects are observed in women.

Side effects reported in the AEMPS pharmacovigilance system Carlos Gámez

Regarding vaccines, Valls points out that “women use more antibodies against infections“, which explains why they are the ones that register the most adverse reactions, although they are also the ones who, in the long run, are” more vaccinated. “

Valls Llobet, a pioneer in Spain in claiming the inclusion of differences between men and women in the design and analysis of studies on pathologies and treatments, regrets that in medical schools “the science of difference is not studied” because it is believed diseases affect men and women equally, except for autoimmune diseases, such as lupus, which is more common in young women of reproductive age.

In clinical trials related to cardiovascular diseases, he cites as an example, 38% of studies include men and women (the rest, only men or male animals) and “there are still biases”, because the results are not differentiated by sex and the general term “patients” is used.

Differences in how drugs are metabolized

Other data that support the androcentric vision of medicine are found in the metabolism of drugs. Women’s liver metabolizes psychotropic drugs differently than the liver of men, so Valls claims to define the appropriate doses for each sex: “To reduce anxiety in women, we would have to give them half the dose than a man, not twice as we are giving them now” . Another example cited by the vice president of the Center for Health Analysis and Programs (CAPS) is the metabolism of some diuretics by the kidney. “If it is not investigated, it is not known that women’s kidneys lose more salt and therefore fall into a coma more easily when you give them a diuretic for too much time. This should already be collected by the prospectus, but it is not stated and only known by those who are researching the subject. “

“There are drugs that in women can cause more arrhythmias and this seems to be one of the reasons why women die more after a heart attack”

Third example, relating to the heart. “The alterations in the electrocardiogram are different in men and women. But this is not learned in college. There are drugs that in women can cause more arrhythmias And this seems to be one of the reasons why women die more after a heart attack That men. The drugs used are the same, but it is not known which the doses should be different“says Valls, who also criticizes that since the beginning of this century the menstrual cycle is no longer studied” because nobody pays for it “and contraceptives are prescribed instead.

The Spanish pioneer in medicine with a gender perspective points out a fifth inequality when comparing an “easy” marker to interpret as the PSA for him prostate cancer with the mammograms, “which are crushing and irradiating the breast,” as a method of preventing breast cancer, already removed in Switzerland and discussed in the scientific community for young patients. And one more, on mental health: in Spain five times more depression is diagnosed in women than in men and “maybe what they have is five times more exploitation than men, or they are five times more caring than men”, question.

Confusion in diagnosis

Another of the women who has focused her work on studying differences by sex in medicine is Sara Cogliati, a researcher at the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center of the Autonomous University of Madrid. She has been studying heart failure and type 2 diabetes in women for years. “I have always been struck by the fact that the male model was used as a standard model, both in preclinical studies with animals and in clinical studies with humans. I realized that this is a fundamental error because at the biological level we are different, but so far few have asked in what way we are different, beyond having different chromosomes and hormones. Doctors warn of clinical differences between men and women and that they cannot diagnose correctly, and you realize that at the base of all this is a lack of knowledge of the molecular mechanism. “

Cogliati agrees with Valls in understanding that if women suffer most of the adverse effects of medications it is because “in the first place, clinical trials are conducted with fewer women“And this leads to calibrating doses according to a male organism, when” it is not the same to guide a dose for a man of 80 kilos than for a woman of 50 kilos. “Second, the scientist continues, the drugs have different mechanisms of action. “It is known, for example, that the molecular mechanisms of pain go through different pathways in men and women“, he says.

Cogliati compares the studies with the design of the sidewalks, designed for pedestrians without mobility problems: “People who move in a cart, wheelchair or with a cane have to fit into the built model and this adaptation leads to more falls and breaks”

The scientist claims that medicine takes into account 50% of the population and the “different realities of the world in which we live”, collected as “variations” in the studies with the “white rich man as the reference model”. To understand how much of the population is “out of the game” in the tests, he compares them with the design of city sidewalks, carried out “by people who move with both legs.” “But people who move around in a cart, wheelchair or with a cane have to fit to the built model and this adaptation leads to more falls and breaks“, illustrates.

Cogliati, specialized in cardiology, recalls that the symptoms of heart attack in women are different from those in men. While they have chest and arm pain, their symptoms are “mistaken for anxiety” and are shortness of breath, stomach pain, or a closed throat. “The mortality due to heart attack underlines, is twice in women than in men because the symptoms are unknown and confused and, therefore, treatment is reached later,” he laments.

As a new Commission on Cardiovascular Diseases and Women in The Lancet has just concluded, “Cardiovascular disease in women is globally underestimated, underestimated, underdiagnosed and under-treated, despite being the leading cause of death in women worldwide “(35% each year).

Reasons for hope

Still, there are reasons for hope. In 1991, the scientist Bernadine Healy, at the head of the National Institute of Health of the United States (NIH, for its acronym in English) prohibited financing works that did not include women and ethnic minorities. Canada included research standards with a gender perspective in 2016, and currently prestigious journals such as The Lancet, The New England Journal of Medicine, Science and Nature return papers that do not include women or female animals. In addition, says Carme Valls, since 2019 her portfolio with published works on health and gender has increased by 50%.

One of these articles is the recent review published in The Lancet in August 2020 in whose conclusions it maintains that “despite the policies of Canada, Europe and the United States to include sex and gender in research, established medicine has not assimilated the current evidence on the differences and influence of sex and gender on human health and disease“, so the researchers (American and European) claim the “urgent need” efforts to include sex and gender in research, study and practice of medicine, since the absence of this perspective “damages the health of men and women.”

Dr. Valls is hopeful, because after years studying the differences by sex in morbidity and mortality, she now detects “changes” such as the standards of countries and journals mentioned and “win” among medical students, where 80% are women. But “it will cost”: “First and second year professors of Medicine ask me if there are biological differences in cells, I tell them that they do secrete different proteins and they answer that they are not teaching it,” he says. The expert attends to professionals “anguished” whom she excuses “because they had not taught us”. A vision that begins to be taken into account.