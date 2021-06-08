many have had to look twice what is real

The controversial tweet of the PP. (Photo: TWITTER)

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has made the word “freedom” her motto in politics. To such an extent that in the electoral campaign he sent a letter to all Madrilenians in which only that term appeared as every program.

Now, the PP of the Community of Madrid has taken another step in appropriating that word with the response it has given to a tweet from Susana Díaz, leader of the PSOE in Andalusia.

The socialist leader had published a message in which three sentences could be read: “Freedom to decide. Freedom to vote. Freedom to dream ”.

“This publication infringes copyright”, has replicated the official account of the PP of the Community of Madrid.

That tweet has sparked disbelief and reactions like these:

