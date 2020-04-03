Apr 3 (.) – Many professional footballers around the world earn little more than an average income and cannot afford to have their wages cut during the coronavirus crisis, global players union FIFPRO told . Television on Friday-

High-earning English Premier League players have faced calls to accept pay cuts while the sport is stopped, but FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said the situation was very different elsewhere.

“Most players can only afford a cut in wages as much as any other worker,” he said. “His income is not in the range that people assume.”

“They are paid much less, often around the average national income. Minimum wage players exist around the world, and for them any cut can have drastic consequences in terms of simply paying rent or buying food for their families. “he added.

Baer-Hoffmann said that even the situation could vary greatly between clubs in the same league.

“Juventus have a completely different perspective than the teams in 17th, 18th or 19th place” on the Italian league table, he said.

Last Saturday, Italian champion Juventus announced that its players had accepted pay cuts from March to June, an agreement that Baer-Hoffmann was grateful for, although he added that while most clubs behaved reasonably, there were also knee-jerk reactions.

“We are concerned that in some parts of the world many clubs are already resorting to unilateral decisions in terms of layoffs and pay cuts that players simply cannot afford,” the union leader said.

“The vast majority of clubs are in serious financial difficulties and I don’t want to generalize, but we do see cases of irresponsible and cynical reactions … taking advantage of (the situation) to fire players.”

He also added that outside of the richer leagues, the impact could be “catastrophic” as clubs could be without revenue for six months. “If this leads to massive insolvencies, of course, not only the players but thousands of other people working in the professional soccer industry and sports industries will lose their jobs.”

(Written by Brian Homewood, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)