Many firms would keep remote work after the pandemic

(Bloomberg) – Many companies around the world expect employees to continue working from home after the pandemic, according to a new report commissioned by Zoom Video Communications Inc.

The study, conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, found that most companies in five countries are considering a flexible remote work model due to the successful use of video conferencing during the pandemic, with many expecting a significant portion of their workforce to continue. working remotely. In the United States, 39% of companies anticipate that more than a third of their employees will work remotely after COVID-19 infections decrease, the lowest percentage among the six countries surveyed. Companies surveyed in India were the most interested in maintaining work-from-home setups at 47% Responses in the UK, France, Germany and Japan exceeded 40%.

As vaccines are administered in the country and restrictions imposed by the pandemic relax, companies are trying to chart a way forward. Last week, Ford Motor Co. told more than 30,000 employees that they can continue to work from home and use the office only when necessary. Many companies in the finance industry are signaling that they prefer a total return to the office. Other companies, like Macy’s Inc., are still figuring out what to do. In the Zoom report, approximately 65% ​​of US companies surveyed said they were considering a “flexible remote work model.”

Even for businesses returning to the office, many hope they will continue to use video conferencing tools. More than 70% of companies surveyed in each country said that software such as Microsoft Corp.’s Zoom or Teams will continue to be essential for operations after the pandemic.

Original Note: Many Businesses See Hybrid Work Continuing After Pandemic

© 2021 Bloomberg LP