many FAANG and Airbus, but little in Spain

The year of the pandemic did not turn out to be so bad for Alberto Palatchi, former president of the Pronovias group and one of the greatest fortunes in Spain. His two sicav, Gesprisa and Herprisa, rose 6.5% on average and today accumulate close to 870 million euros on the whole. Your secret as an investor? Many large American technology companies (FAANG) and industrialists such as Airbus, but little position in our country and no portfolio investment funds.

In 2021, when the recovery takes its first steps, it has not started badly for the Catalan businessman either. Its companies, managed by Santander Private Banking, are revalued more than 9% until March.

Palatchi’s fortune (72 years) through the investment holding company Garma Capital amounted to 1.2 billion in 2020. According to the famous magazine list Forbes, was the 16th richest businessman in Spain at that time.

Leaving aside his real estate assets and focusing on his financial assets, his style as an investor is very direct. It enters the parks on its own, without funds. But it is also diversified. Its two sicavs are characterized by having a high exposure to international equity markets, of almost 90% of the total portfolio, and some 70 positions per company.

Values ​​such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Airbus or Apple, with weights above or around 4%. Of these names, except for the European aircraft manufacturer, the rest belong to the select group of FAANG or FAMAG.

Only four from the Ibex

Secondly, between 3% and 3.5% more or less, it has names like Amazon, another of the technological giants of Wall Street; the German carmaker Volkswagen or the French energy company Total. Another energy company with a significant representation in Palatchi’s portfolios is the Spanish Repsol, to whom it assigns 3.2%.

The listed company led by Antonio Brufau and Josu Jon Imaz is one of their only four investments in Spain. The other three are Santander (2.2%), BBVA (1.2%) and IAG (0.95%), as can be seen from the quarterly reports of Gesprisa and Herprisa in the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The sum of the four barely exceeds 7.5%.

Since December, Gesprisa (450 million, 171 shareholders) has disposed of shares such as Nestlé, AbbVie, AT&T, Roche or, curiously, companies involved in vaccination against Covid-19, in the case of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. Although it can be said that these last two had experienced a notable rally last year precisely because they were developers of the coronavirus vaccine.

On the contrary, the sicav has entered banks such as Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank or BBVA itself, although gradually building positions, from 0.5% to 1%. It has also set foot in companies such as Zoom, Tencent, Pinduoduo, Airbnb, Uber Technologies or Twitter. Technological and China, two great megatrends that the former president of Pronovias does not want to lose.

The Swiss, the origin

At Herprisa (415 million, 143 shareholders), the strategy followed has been practically the same. It is fair to remember that these two sicavs are the third and fifth largest in the country by volume of assets managed, according to VDOS.

Palatchi built a fashion empire from The Swiss, a prestigious Barcelona store specializing in high quality lace, embroidery and silk fabrics founded by his father, Alberto Palatchi Bienveniste, in 1922. Pronovias, a world leader in the bridal sector, is now present in more than 100 countries, employs 950 people and has more than 4,000 points of sale, including more than a hundred of its own stores and franchises.

In 2017, it was when Palatchi sold 90% of Pronovias to the investment group BC Partners to start its expansion and growth plan and stop being an exclusively family group. Since then, its sicavs have not stopped growing.