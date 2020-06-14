After having solved a crisis of uncertainty of several months duration about whether or not the season will resume after the coronavirus crisis, the NBA made the competition’s return dates a little over a week ago to end the 2019/20 season. However, as you have come out of one problem, another has come along that can shake this return.

Kyrie irving A rebellion against the idea of ​​playing the NBA again this season began this Friday. The reason for this is the crisis situation in the United States due to racism and the murder of George Floyd, on May 25. Just as there are many players who do not support the cause of the Brooklyn Nets player, many others do.

This has been recently confirmed Enes Kanter, Boston Celtics player. The Turkish center assures that he has many friends in the Eastern Conference who have told him that quite a few stars have positioned themselves against participating in this course in the league. His words have been the following:

« I am not going to say who or what team, but there are players who have confirmed their intention not to participate again this season in the NBA. Many of them are also in the Eastern Conference, and in teams that are in positions of playoffs. «

« If I said who these players are, people would go crazy. Some of them are superstars. I can’t say their names, but they themselves have said the words to me, ‘Hey, I’m not going to play again.’ They were telling me that, In addition, there is the problem of the coronavirus, and that until a vaccine is found they will not play. «