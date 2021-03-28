Many deaths from COVID-19 in the US “could have been mitigated or lowered,” Birx said.

15 minutes. Once the United States (USA) passed the threshold of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, all those that came after could have been “mitigated or lowered considerably,” according to the former coordinator of the White House task force against the coronavirus , Deborah Birx.

The Birx’s statements, included in a program that CNN will broadcast this Sunday and of which the channel advanced some extracts, generated controversy. In the country, the death toll from the pandemic is already close to 550,000.

“The first time, we had an excuse“said Birx, who coordinated former President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 team in the White House last year.

“There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original outbreak. The rest of them, in my opinion, could have been mitigated or lowered considerably, “he added.

In the excerpt for CNN, Birx did not clarify how the deaths could have been prevented or reduced beyond the first 100,000, which were reached at the end of May.

Birx, a diplomat and doctor who left the government’s COVID-19 team when President Joe Biden came to power in January, does not share the fame that the other key figure in the federal response to the pandemic, chief epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, achieved in the US.

Low profile

Unlike Fauci, who often contradicted Trump’s remarks about the pandemic and now advises Biden on the virus, Birx received criticism. Specifically, by keep silent or even praise the management of the former president at times.

In January, Birx confessed to CBS News that he thought about quitting many times because he felt the White House censored his science-based information about the pandemic. What’s more, they prohibited him from speaking to the media for a time.

In his interview with CNN this Sunday, Birx also assured that he had a “very uncomfortable” conversation with Trump in August. She gave an interview to the same network in which she warned that COVID-19 was “extraordinarily widespread” in the country.

“It was a very difficult time, because everyone in the White House was angry about that interview, because of the clarity with which I spoke about the epidemic. The president called me. It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to hear.“Birx said.

The US is the country most affected by the pandemic in absolute terms. It has more than 30.2 million infections and nearly 549,000 deaths, according to the independent count from Johns Hopkins University.