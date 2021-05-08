Many bars will ‘copy’ flights and hotels: this is how their prices will change

Just as reserving a hotel room is more expensive on the weekend and getting a plane ticket does not cost the same in August as in October, bars and restaurants begin to bet on change your prices depending on demand.

Paying more for a coffee on a Saturday than a Monday? Accept that the same dish has a higher cost at dinner time than at lunch? And offer discounts to those who only occupy the table for half an hour because they have to return to the office in front of their family, who will take two hours to finish eating?

At the moment it is an incipient movement, but sources in the sector confirm that large organized catering groups have shown interest in testing the model, digital delivery platforms are already doing tests in this regard and there are currently pilot projects underway in some locations.

The calls “dynamic prices” They are just the tip of the iceberg of a true revolution that is already emerging in the hospitality sector, a sector with a wide margin of improvement in digitization and that after the COVID pandemic is forced to adopt major changes.

In fact, it is the rise of digital cards -which work through a QR code- one of the keys when modifying prices, since behind this strategy there are algorithms that allow calculating based on the occupation of the tables what is the best time to activate this type of actions.

First tests

“This started with the airlines in the 80s. Then it was hotels and car rentals, and it stabilized until 2010, when a boom and they applied it from theme parks to mobility companies like Uber “, explains the co-founder of Dynameat, Javier Espinosa, a firm specialized in advising bars and restaurants on dynamic prices.

The first to join has been the Arzábal restaurant group, with several stores in Madrid and in which they tested both the customer’s response in 2020 – since what worries most is “a adverse reaction“- such as increased profitability.

“In your case, we managed to generate a 30% additional profit“says Espinosa, who insists that the computer tool they implement is not only aimed at improving the average ticket, but at achieving more profitability for the restaurant.

“Many times it is achieved through changes in the mix of dishes that are offered in the menu, “he details.

For example, lowering the price of a product to avoid stock at the end of the day or promote dishes that require less preparation in the kitchen at peak times to facilitate orders come out quickly and there is rotation of tables.

The software designed by Dynameat raises changes not only in prices, but also in the composition of the menus Through Artificial Intelligence so that the menu “fluctuates”, although the last word “always has the restaurant.”

At the moment, in addition to Arzábal they work on a “pilot” in the matter of home deliveryThey test their system with groups like La Ancha or Paraguas, and have conversations with “giants” like McDonald’s or Alsea (owner of Vips, Domino’s and Foster’s Hollywood).

The ‘delivery’ as a spearhead

“This is the right time” so that bars and restaurants adopt dynamic prices, the head of Hospitality in the employers’ association of the mass consumption sector Aecoc, Patricia Fernández, who puts the data management under the focus.

“You need data to implement this strategy, and is that before the pandemic the great gap was that there was no data. The air and hotel world came online many years ago, but in catering, scanning a QR code to enter the menu was almost science fiction before Covid-19 “, he recalls.

In his opinion, this movement will have more prestige in the segment of the home delivery of food and in concepts with a digital menu “or where a menu is not required”, such as airports, roadside restaurants or fast food chains.

Fernández reveals that three large companies in the sector in Spain are already preparing to take the step and stresses that the changing prices are an evolution (especially technological) but not a 100% novelty, since the customer is used to paying a supplement to consume on the terrace and loyalty cards with discounts are common.

“Years ago there was a restaurant in Mallorca that charged a plus depending on whether the table I placed you on had views of the sea. Doesn’t it make sense that we pay for Sunday’s paella at a different price watching the sea than another customer who doesn’t care? “