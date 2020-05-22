         Many Apple Glass, Cycles on Apple TV +, NextVR … The week of the Infinite Loop podcast

Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the five episodes of this week, you can listen to them entirely from this same page.

# 167: NextVR and more questions about a virtual reality future

Apple confirmed the purchase of NextVR, a startup focused on sports and event broadcasts using virtual reality. An acquisition that raises many questions about the future of virtual reality, augmented reality and the possible arrival of new devices such as helmets or glasses by Apple.

# 168: Cycles, Season 1

A small review of the first season of ‘Cycles’, an Apple TV + sitcom about a couple in their thirties who want to be parents and use the path of adoption, thanks to which the intrahistory of this process is portrayed as it is rarely recreated in TV.

# 169: Apple Glass, according to Jon Prosser

Jon Prosser has leaked several details about the arrival of Apple Glass, the next Apple glasses focused on augmented reality. A leak that has left many questions unanswered, and that surely we will not see resolved until Apple makes them a reality.

# 170: Many questions about an Apple Glass

As a continuation of the previous episode, issues that arise after the leak of plans to launch Apple Glass in the near future. On the way they sell them, the role of the graduation of their glasses, on their component of fashion and style …

# 171: We are not socially prepared for an Apple Glass

A couple of anecdotes with the AirPods in their first weeks on sale to contextualize what it could mean to go outside with those hypothetical newly presented Apple Glass. Are we prepared as a society for them? Your early adopters will have to pay an extra toll, regardless of their price. A social toll.

See you next Monday. Thanks for joining us.

