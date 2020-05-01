The number of women using abortion by telemedicine has jumped in the United States. The TelAbortion program will soon expand to other countries.

In this period of coronavirus epidemic, a program called TelAbortion has obtained special permission to administer drugs and exercise at a distance for abortions, according to columns in the New York Times this Thursday, April 30. Its clientele has doubled since the start of the health crisis – without revealing precise figures. The news annoys the political class. A Republican senator has also called for a new law to ban abortion through telemedicine.

An abortion package

If in France, prescribing and obtaining mifepristone (the abortion pill) remains illegal, this apparently does not pose a problem in the United States. The process is easy: the patient talks to a real doctor in teleconsultation. She then receives a package containing mifepristone pills, tea bags, peppermint candy, sanitary pads, a prescription for ibuprofen, and nausea medication, writes the New York Times, relayed by Slate. It will cost between 200 and 400 dollars, or about 180 and 370 euros, to use this program. Medical follow-up is provided. Women must do ultrasounds and laboratory tests, but traveling or getting an appointment may be more difficult due to strict sanitary measures in the United States.

TelAbortion was established in 2016 and has successfully established itself in thirteen countries. “We are working to expand to other states as quickly as possible,” says program manager Dr. Elizabeth Raymond at The New York Times. The number of abortions has been declining in recent years in the United States. The Guttmacher Institute revealed in September 2019 that just over 862,000 abortions were performed in 2017: a drop of 7% compared to 2014.

.