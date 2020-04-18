The singer Manu Gavassi has stood out for the powerful makeups within the confinement. With vintage inspiration and an assumed fashionista, confined loves vibrant colors and has it outlined as essential for different productions. Check out more details about the artist’s style below!

Manu Gavassi proved to be an established fashionista at “Big Brother Brasil 20”! In addition to the clothes worn by the singer, makeups have stolen the scene during confinement. The 27-year-old from São Paulo is not afraid to play in the colors and different styles of outlined and makes a point of recording everything in her feed with the cell phone that the participants have access to in the most watched house in Brazil. O Purepeople gathered the main makes used by her and brings an X-ray for you. Check it out below and also in the gallery!

White outlined turned mark

One of Manu’s most frequent allies is the outlined. A fan of the technique, she manages to make the stroke perfectly and in the most diverse colors. When she was nominated for the White Room by Felipe Prior, she had to put on an all white jumpsuit given by the production of the program and did not hesitate to make eye strokes with the same color. The moment stirred social networks due to the singer’s desire to keep fashion in the tense situation. On other occasions, she has also combined black outlines with more colorful makes.

Vibrant eyeshadow has vintage air

Like the eyeliner, Manu’s other favorite items are

the shadows in vibrant tones, with very vintage inspiration, directly from the 70s and 80s. Neon yellow and hot pink were some of those that Manu has used on party days or when the house has a special program. At the ‘Guerra e Paz’ party, for example, she preferred a shade of military green in her eyes. Check it out below!

I look everything, mouth nothing

Make and clothes: combine or not?

Another issue that Manu easily solves in the “BBB20” is something that is still a question for many women to combine makeup and look, is it recommended or not? And the answer is only one: bet on your confidence! Within confinement, Manu does not have a rule: she has already bet on “ton sur ton” productions, with eyeshadow in the same color as the clothes, but she has also chosen looks and makeup in completely different colors. Versatile fairy that speaks, right?

Social networks are updated with powerful makeups

With more than 12 million followers on Instagram, the singer made sure to leave her social networks also supplied with inspiring makes and in the same style she uses in confinement. See some of them below!

(By Marilise Gomes)

