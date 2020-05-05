During April, the Monthly Business Opinion Survey registered negative results for the country’s manufacturing branch both in orders and in business expectations and confidence in the manufacturing sector. Read:

According to seasonally adjusted figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), in that month, the Manufacturing Orders Indicator (IPM) fell 5.23 points, to 42.70, its lowest level in history.

Manufacturing orders fall. Photo: Agencia Reforma

This after observing its steepest decline in 14 years 11 months, when yielding four of the five variables that comprise it.

The IPM accumulated three consecutive months below 50 points, which is the threshold to limit an expansion of a contraction in the activity of the manufacturing sector.

The expected volume of orders fell 11.28 points during April, the expected volume of production fell 7.52 points, the inventories of inputs fell 2.42 points and the expected levels of employed personnel fell 2.91 points.

Meanwhile, the expected delivery of inputs by suppliers improved 3.11 points to 52 units, making it the only variable in the field of expansion.

From an annual comparison, in April, the MPI had a decline of 9.87 points, the tenth in a row.

For its part, in the same month, the Aggregate Indicator of Trend in Business Expectations reported its worst result in 14 years and 2 months, when it fell 6.76 points to 40.46, its historical low.

All items of business expectations decreased: production fell 10.41 points, exports, 9.29; plant capacity used, 8.04; national demand for its products, 6.51, and employed personnel, 2.04.

Compared to April 2019, the indicator of business expectations fell 11.73 points.

The Indicator of Business Confidence in Manufacturing (ICEM) decreased 6.19 points in April to 37.36, its lowest figure in 132 months with seasonally adjusted data.

Within ICEM, the right moment to invest component was the one with the worst performance in April, with a setback of 11.69 points; seconded by the present economic situation of the company, with a decrease of 8.41 points, and the present economic situation of the Country, with 8.02 points.

The variable of the future economic situation of the Country fell 2.90 and that of the future economic situation of the company, 2.27.

The ICEM recorded a decrease of 15.19 points in April, which led the indicator to its worst performance in 133 months, given that in March 2009 it fell 17.06 points.

