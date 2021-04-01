Manufacturing activity in the US registers the highest increase since 1983

(Bloomberg) – US manufacturing activity expanded in March at the fastest pace since 1983, driven by the highest order and production readings in 17 years. The data adds to evidence of an economy on the way to accelerating.

A gauge of manufacturing activity rose to 64.7 from 60.8 the previous month, according to data from the Institute of Supply Managers (ISM) released Thursday. Levels above 50 indicate expansion. The March figure beat all estimates except for one of the economists consulted by Bloomberg.

Stronger growth in new orders and production show acceleration in demand from households and businesses, while increased vaccinations, reduced pandemic-related restrictions, and fiscal relief provide a clearer path for economic recovery.

“The manufacturing economy continued its recovery in March,” said Timothy Fiore, president of the ISM Manufacturing Company Surveys Committee, in a statement. At the same time, purchasing managers “reported that their companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet rising demand rates due to the impacts of the coronavirus limiting the availability of parts and materials.”

All but one of the 18 ISM manufacturing industries reported growth in March, led by textiles, equipment and appliances, machinery and computers, and electronics.

The data in the United States is a reflection of the results around the world. Manufacturing activity in Asia strengthened after the volatile Lunar New Year period, led by Taiwan, according to IHS Markit. The group’s purchasing managers index for the UK advanced to a decade high, while eurozone manufacturing activity was historically robust.

Pending orders

The ISM measure of backorders in the US in March posted the strongest reading since 1993, and a gauge of supplier lead times reached a nearly 47-year high. Both indices underscore the supply problems faced by producers, who are also paying higher prices for raw materials and shipments.

The semiconductor shortage has been particularly detrimental to the auto industry, where production in recent months has been restricted due to a lack of supply.

Original Note: US Manufacturing Surges Most Since 1983, Underscoring Rebound

