Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area falls again

Manufacturing activity in the US region of Philadelphia slowed again in June, affected by supply difficulties for certain components, but the overall trend remains good, with expectations for the next six months at the highest level in almost 30 years, according to the Fed.

These figures, released Thursday by the Philadelphia-area branch of the United States central bank (Fed), show that the index lost one point, settling at 30.7 points in June. This is almost in line with analysts’ expectations (30 points).

Last month, activity had slowed down sharply, but after peaking in April (50.2 points).

Measured in a highly industrialized region of the northeastern United States, this leading indicator is considered a good barometer of the performance of the US economy.

The Fed also noted that most of the indicators that measure expectations in the coming months “have improved, suggesting that more companies expect overall growth in the next six months.”

The component that measures expectations of future general activity rose 17 points from May to 69.2, its highest level in almost 30 years.