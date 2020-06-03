The activity of Spanish factorieshas continued to decrease substantially in May, although the rate of deterioration has moderated with respect to the record drop observed in April, due to the concern of companies about the impact of the pandemic on their accounts, for which they opted for temporary layoffs or non-renewal of contracts, despite indications that the plants were operating well below capacity, as reflected in the PMI manufacturing index, compiled by IHS Markit.

In May, this leading indicator of private sector activity recorded a reading of38.3 points, above the 30.8 of last April,although still very far from the threshold of 50 points that delimits the contraction of the expansion.

“Although containment measures have been relaxed since April, they continued to impose considerable limits on productive capacity and demand,”Those responsible for the PMI survey indicated, underlining that production and new orders from the Spanish manufacturing industry continued to fall, albeit at slower rates than in April, while external demand also continued to deteriorate, although less intensely.

In this way and for the thirteenth consecutive month, Spanish factories once again destroyed employment. In this sense, the companies surveyed reported that, in many cases, the reduction of workloadsled to temporary layoffs or failure to renew contracts,despite indications that the plants were operating well below capacity.

“The Spanish manufacturing sector remained in deep contraction in May,as difficulties related to the Covid-19 pandemic continued to affect producers, “said Paul Smith, an economist at IHS Markit, noting that despite factories being operational again, low demand, restrictions on economic activity and difficulties in obtaining inputs inevitably had an impact on production.

.