The activity of the Spanish factories continues to decrease substantially in May, although the rate of deterioration has moderated with respect to the record drop observed in April, a month in which they opted for temporary layoffs or the non-renewal of contracts en masse, and in which the plants were operating well below capacity, according to the PMI index for the manufacturing sector, prepared by IHS Markit.

In May, this leading indicator of private sector activity recorded a reading of 38.3 points, above the 30.8 of last April, although still very away from the 50-point threshold that defines the contraction of the expansion.

“Although containment measures have been relaxed since April, they continued to impose considerable limits on productive capacity and demand,” the PMI survey indicates, stressing that production and new orders from the Spanish manufacturing industry continued to fall, although at less strong rates than in April, while external demand also continued to deteriorate, although less intensely.

For the thirteenth consecutive month lThe Spanish factories again destroyed employment. In this sense, the companies surveyed reported that, in many cases, the reduction in workloads led to temporary layoffs or to do not renew contracts, despite indications that the plants were operating well below capacity, reports Europa Press.

«The Spanish manufacturing sector remained mired in a deep contraction in May, as difficulties related to the Covid-19 pandemic continued to affect producers, “says Paul Smith, economist at IHS Markit, noting that despite factories being operational again, low demand, restrictions economic activity and difficulties in obtaining inputs inevitably had an impact on production.