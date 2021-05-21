Manufacturing Activity Accelerates; Sale of used homes fall to a 10-month low

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) – Factory activity in the United States accelerated in early May amid strong domestic demand, but the backlog of jobs increases as companies scramble to find raw materials and labor. work, which increases costs for both firms and consumers.

Although other data on Friday showed that used home sales fell to a 10-month low in April as an acute home shortage drove prices to an all-time high, they remained well above their pre-pandemic level.

The housing and manufacturing markets have led the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 recession, which began in February 2020.

IHS Markit said its flash manufacturing PMI rose to 61.5 in the first half of this month, the highest since October 2009 and after a final reading of 60.5 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a drop to 60.2 in early May.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which represents 11.9% of the economy.

Demand shifted to goods from services as the pandemic kept Americans at home, prompting restrictions on supply. The virus also disrupted the work of manufacturers and their suppliers, leading to a shortage of raw materials in all industries.

According to IHS Markit, “Manufacturers noted that capacity pressure and raw material shortages are expected to continue into 2021.” He noted that supply shortages were increasing production costs for manufacturers, who “made efforts to pass the higher cost burdens onto customers.”

The measure of prices paid by manufacturers in the IHS Markit survey rose to the highest level since July 2008.

Federal Reserve officials generally view supply chain bottlenecks as transitory and expect them to temporarily drive inflation above the 2% target. It also acknowledges that bottlenecks could take longer to resolve.

According to IHS Market, job backlog increased earlier this month at the fastest pace in 14 years, with its measure of new orders rising. Although factories tried to recruit more workers, the hiring pace was the slowest in five months.

In a separate report on Friday, the National Association of Realtors said that sales of used homes fell 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million units in April, the lowest level since June, its third low. monthly followed.

Economists estimated a 2.0% rebound.

Home resales, which make up the majority of the market, were up 20% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period in 2020.

The housing market is driven by demand for larger and more expensive accommodations after the pandemic forced millions to work and study from home. But the virus has disrupted the supply of labor at sawmills and ports, causing shortages of wood and other raw materials.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)