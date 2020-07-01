Illustrative file photo of construction workers working on the construction of an office building in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Jul 1 (.) – Japanese manufacturers’ pessimism deepened to a level not seen since 2009 in the three months to June, the central bank’s « tankan » survey showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic caused havoc on commercial activity and consumption.

The overall confidence index for major manufacturers worsened to -34 in June from -8 in March, the survey showed on Wednesday.

The index was compared to the average economist estimate of -31 in a . poll. It marked the sixth consecutive quarter of declines and reached its lowest level since June 2009.

The reading would improve to -27 in the next three months, the survey showed, noting that large companies plan to increase their capital expenditures by 3.2% in the financial year through March 2021, compared to the average estimate of economists up 2.1%.

