Manufacturers ask for budget limits on engines

Just over two weeks after the Spielberg meeting, attended by current power unit manufacturers, who were joined by Audi and Porsche, some guidelines for the definition of 2025 engines are beginning to emerge.

The first, which seems to be shared by all participants at the moment, is that of a budget cap, an idea that has come true this season in terms of team management, but is still absent in the field. of the engines.

“Everyone seemed to agree on the need to introduce a cost control system,” confirmed Christian Horner, who attended the meeting as a representative of Red Bull Powertrain, “both those necessary to build the engine, as well as those related to the supply. are key objectives ”.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, we will have to evaluate the cost of production and the cost of materials, also taking into account the needs of new manufacturers who want to enter Formula 1. What has been lacking in the management of the current units of power is that we have never discussed in these engines the impact of the budget ”.

Toto Wolff (absent from the Spielberg meeting as Mercedes was represented by Ola Källenius and Markus Schäfer) also confirmed that a budget cap will be essential.

“The challenge ahead is to combine high-end technology with the budget aspect,” he said, “now that the cost limit has been put in place on cars, I think it is natural to do so on power units as well. I do not think it is necessary to reinvent the wheel, but it will be necessary to increase the electrical power following the trend of the world automobile markets ”.

Sound and endothermic engine remain F1’s DNA

Another aspect that everyone seems to agree on is the need to maintain a hybrid architecture. Nobody seems to want to consider abandoning the thermal group; on the contrary, there are those who, like Horner, expect a combustion engine that can increase the rotational speed to return the element of “noise” on the track.

“The combustion engine continues to contribute a lot to the attractiveness of the Formula 1“Horner explained,” I don’t think Formula E is seen as the way to go in the next ten years by manufacturers who are currently in that category. I know there is a lot of political push for electrification, but there are also many questions about mobility for the next 25 or 30 years that still have no answers. “

“I believe that Formula 1 can play a key role with sustainable fuels,” continued Horner, “with the partners we already have we can focus on sustainability and zero emissions, without giving up on high-performance, high-revving engines.”

“I’m sure all the Grands Prix fill up because noise is an important part of the excitement of Formula 1, which is also why it remains the biggest and best racing series in the world. With sustainable fuels we can have an engine that is respectful with the environment and in keeping with the tradition of sport. “

“We can take on the role of being the world’s fastest laboratory in terms of the ability to develop sustainable fuels,” Wolff reiterated, “working closely with our fuel partners we will use internal combustion engines powered by high-tech fuels, and This is something we should be proud of, because Formula 1 will have a kind of pioneering role in introducing these fuels in all types of vehicles. “

Also read:

Those who want to enter are not favored

One of the most intriguing aspects of the Spielberg meeting was the presence of representatives from Porsche and Audi. The Volkswagen Group (which includes both houses) has been waiting a decade for the right moment to enter Formula 1, a wait so long that it casts doubt on its true intentions.

The official step taken with its presence in the Austrian event is, however, a novelty, but according to Horner, Formula 1 should not grant great favors to favor the entry of new manufacturers.

“In these stages that risk is always there,” he confirmed, “but I don’t think we should deform to accommodate a new builder.”

“Our goal has to be to find something that is suitable for Formula 1, for the long-term future of the sport. We have already seen many manufacturers in the past enter and then exit Formula 1, except for Ferrari, of course. , which has been there from the beginning. Our goal is to find out which path will be the best for the sport, without compromise. “

Also read: