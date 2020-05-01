Gilead Sciences, which makes remdesivir, is focused on making the experimental coronavirus drug accessible to as many people as possible, when approved, said CEO Daniel O’Day on Friday.

Interest in remdesivir has been high, as there are still no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for Covid-19, and early US government test results on Wednesday showed that the drug helped patients recover more. of the disease caused by the new coronavirus than patients who received placebo.

Gilead has said it will donate the first 1.5 million doses of remdesivir, and O’Day told NBC’s “Today” program that the company understood its responsibility to make a difference during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can guarantee that we are all focused on ensuring that this is affordable and available to patients around the world,” he said.

He said there was a “fantastic” collaboration with the US Food and Drug Administration and expects action soon. “We are moving very quickly with the FDA,” he said.

The FDA said it was talking to Gilead about making remdesivir available to patients as soon as possible.

The drugmaker, which reported earnings in the second quarter on Thursday, said it would work with international partners to expand production of the potential treatment for Covid-19.

See too:

Alligator ‘takes advantage’ of human quarantine and invades backyard in the USA; Look

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

