The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 –Or My Smart Band 5– will be presented on June 11. However, the manufacturer of Asian origin has begun to reveal some of its main characteristics through its profiles on social networks. Last Monday we showed on Weibo the design of the same, and some 24 hours later that same river has continued revealing the main characteristics of this new generation.

The poster mentions the inclusion of new sensors, which probably refers to the new blood oxygen monitoring system, among others. The brand also talks about up to 11 different training modes. New ones include yoga, skipping rope, and rowing machines.

The new bracelet will also have a new magnetic charger and NFC connectivity. Such technology, unlike previous years, is expected to also be present in the international version of the bracelet. In this way, users who purchase the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 –or Mi Smart Band 5– in the West will be able to make payments with it.

Source: Xiaomi (Weibo)

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will have a larger screen

Source: Xiaomi (Weibo)

Another important change in the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is the presence of a bigger screen. Specifically, Xiaomi speaks of a panel 20% larger than the present in the previous generation, a figure that fits with the rumors published in recent weeks.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 –or Mi Smart Band 5– will also allow remotely control the smartphone camera and track the menstrual cycle from the bracelet itself.

To the benefits already mentioned, we should add those present in the previous generation, such as the capacity of monitor sleep or water resistance (up to 5 ATM).

The manufacturer, for the moment, has not ruled on the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price –Or My Smart Band 5–. However, it is expected that it will hit the market with a label similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 –or Mi Smart Band 4–, which is sold in Spain for 34.99 euros.