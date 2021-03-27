Manuel’s story: a difficult road full of unforgettable moments

Share

When Manuel was born, Mercedes already had another child. They were short-lived, and initially both the pregnancy and Manuel’s first years of life were normalExcept he found it a little more difficult to crawl than his brother.

It was from the age of two that they noticed some things that did not fit them, such as that Manuel He did not speak like other children his age and only made noises to understand what was being said. In addition, he did not like to play, it was difficult to entertain him and he frequent tantrums

As the months went by, as Mercedes Aicart and her partner did not advance in speech or improve her behavior, they decided to consult the pediatrician and other doctors, who told them that his son’s understanding was “good” and that he would “talk later”.

“About three years old, we went to see a neurologist and, after doing several psychological tests, they told us that maybe there was some kind of problem. From that moment, the tests began and our concern increased ”, says Mercedes.

Thus began a path of endless tests, from MRIs to encephalograms, evoked potentials, karyotypes, psychological tests … AND they all came out within normality. “They told me that, perhaps, there was fetal distress at the time of delivery, but that could not be proven.”

From the age of six, they began to assume that your child suffered from some kind of disability. “It is a whole process that lasts years because you see how your child is distancing himself from normality with each passing year, and also without knowing the cause. When you talk to other parents with similar situations, you realize that what you live is like a grieving process, since you go through several phases until you are fully accepted, ”says Mercedes.

Manuel has a fairly high comprehension ability, which facilitates interaction with him. Furthermore, it is very sensitive and has a great sense of humor. He knows how to operate a mobile phone, play PlayStation and FIFA and is passionate about football, Formula 1 and WWE. He also loves to go to the movies, travel, go to hotels, restaurants, visit shops, football stadiums …

Your disability is listed as mild, but with speech disturbance and a behavioral disorder. He has small obsessions, manias, does not tolerate frustration and has a hard time accepting changes of any kind. What’s more, it costs a lot to speakIn fact, outside the family and the occupational workshop monitors, it is difficult to understand him.

“However, many times he surprises you with reflections that you do not understand how he can do with that ability to speak and also his ability to understand situations and feelings. He is very close to me and when he has an inappropriate behavior, he cannot help but want to solve it and he often apologizes to me, he cannot bear to see me sad. There are times when he tells me that there is a cable between him and me, so that if I am he is sad, he is sad too, and vice versa. The first time I understood what he was saying, I was very moved, ”Mercedes confesses.

Until he was six years old, Manuel went to a normal kindergarten. However, when they detected that there was a problem in him, his parents had to decide if he went to a normal school or another with some kind of help. They chose a special school And, for them, it was “a break” to be able to count on a team of professionals, dedicated in a vocational way, to help these children.

When he turned 20, he entered a professional training center adapted, where he took a gardening course and eventually his parents chose to enroll him in an occupational workshop, although the latter was not easy either.

“My anguish multiplied when I tried to get a place in an occupational workshop and I found that there were none in all of Barcelona. He was at home without our being able to offer him any alternatives for more than a year. And that was terrible for him, since he lost all the routines that it had taken years to integrate. Finally, by chance and with hope practically lost, we had a place in an occupational workshop. And we breathed easy again ”.

Since Manuel was born, Mercedes’ whole life has revolved around him. For a few years it was difficult and hard, especially because the uncertainty of not knowing what was wrong with your childbut, as time went by, that anguish and uncertainty became joy, affection and, above all, love.

Thanks to the occupational workshop, Mercedes can lead a normal life and work: “I opted for teleworking to be able to be at home and take better care of it, but the truth is that I am very satisfied because I have been able to develop my professional activity and, at the same time, take care of my son in a very complete way ”.

Gone, in oblivion, were those negative moments, because what really matters is remember the positive part and enjoy and live in the best possible way, together with Manuel, all the moments that remain to come.

Manuel received the second vaccine of Covid-19 some days ago. At first, they were moments of nervousness and anguish, since he knew perfectly well that they were going to vaccinate him, but now he is happy because, as his mother told him, now “he goes around the world with an armor ”that protects you and will soon do again what he likes the most: traveling.