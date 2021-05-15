Manuelito, Anahí’s son, surprises her with the most tender ‘Happy Birthday’

Despite the fact that a few months ago she returned to the musical environment with her colleagues from the RBD group, it is no secret to anyone that the artist has spent years dedicated to her work as a wife and mother of two children.

Fascinated with her life as a mother, the singer and actress boasted on social networks the tender birthday greetings of Manuelito, the eldest son of her marriage to the politician Manuel Velasco.

While Anahí was recording with her cell phone, little Manuel appeared singing Happy Birthday in her ear, but that was not all, because at the end of the song, he did not forget to give her a tender kiss.