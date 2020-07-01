After the break caused by the confinement due to the coronavirus, Diagonal TV continues at full power to put the finishing touch to the eighth season of ‘Love is forever’. However, once the summer is over, the new batch will start as usual. It already begins to glimpse part of the cast that will shape it.

Manuela Velasco, Verónica Forqué and Jose de la Torre, signings of ‘Amar es para siempre’

Manuela Velasco is one of the additions for the ninth season of ‘Amar es para siempre’. The actress will play Maica, according to El televisero, a woman who arrives at the Plaza de los Frutos to set up a workshop. Under an appearance of perfect life, Maica lives in the opposite, because her husband has her down. For this reason, he wants to start a new life in which to get rid of his bonds.

But Velasco is not the only addition to the ninth season. Verónica Forqué also joins the episodes that will arrive from September, as ECD counts. Forqué participated in Netflix’s ‘Christmas Days’ at the end of 2019, so ‘Loving is forever’ will mean his return to open television since his work in 2016 in ‘The man of your life’.

Closing the eighth season

The eighth season of ‘Amar es para siempre’ is already taking its final touches. For this final stretch, fiction has decided to sign Jose de la Torre, who will give life to Roque, the new reception manager of the La Estrella hotel. But his sudden appearance at the hotel has a hidden objective: is part of Irene’s plan to take revenge on the Ordóñez.