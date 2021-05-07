Manuela Chavero’s sister rebukes the alleged murderer in the reconstruction of the crime

The fourth reconstruction of the death of Manuela Chavero, the 42-year-old neighbor of Monesterio (Badajoz) who disappeared in July 2016, ended at around 2:00 p.m., after almost five hours in which the only detainee in the case, Eugenio Delgado, has been transferred to his home, where the woman could have died, and to the farm where she was buried.

The reconstruction, requested by the Prosecutor’s Office and by the private prosecution representing Manuela’s family, began at around 9 a.m. with the arrival of Eugenio, 28, at his home, where he declared that the woman accidentally lost his life.

A little earlier, the detainee, after traveling there from the Badajoz penitentiary, where he is entered since September, has been rebuked by Manuela’s sister, Emilia Chavero, who has moved from Seville to witness the reconstruction with her lawyer.

“You are a scoundrel, you have destroyed our lives“She told him, so she has been transferred by relatives to a place further away from the events.” Tell the truth, murderer! The people don’t love you! “

Reconstruction in the man’s home has lasted an hour approximately and later it has been transferred to the farm of his property, located in a pasture about five kilometers from the urban area.

It was on that farm where the woman went found buried, after the detainee indicated the exact place to the Civil Guard agents.

The husband and one of the children of Francisca Cadenas, the neighbor of Hornachos (Badajoz) who disappeared in May 2017, have also moved to Monesterio this Friday, to accompany Emilia Chavero on this day.