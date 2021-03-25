Manuela Carmena, forceful about Pablo Iglesias: four words are enough

Pablo Iglesias and Manuela Carmena. (Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez via Getty Images)

Joan Baldoví, Compromís deputy in Congress, opens this Friday an interview space called En Confiança that will be broadcast on Twitch.

The Valencian parliamentarian has started this project strong, with an interview with Manuela Carmena, former mayor of Madrid.

In an extract from the interview that was published this Thursday, we heard Baldoví ask Carmena “what would you say in confidence to Pablo Iglesias”, still vice president of the Government and future candidate of Podemos in the Madrid elections on May 4.

In her response, the former mayor is blunt: “You should have voted for me for the Madrid candidacy, you were wrong not voting for me.”

Carmena refers to what happened during the electoral campaign of the municipal elections in Madrid, in which Iglesias asked the vote for Carlos Sánchez Mato, candidate for Madrid en Pie, instead of for Carmena, with whom Podemos was on a unitary list with Now Madrid.

A movement that Carmena herself recalled when she finally lost the elections to José Luis Martínez-Almeida, current mayor, assuring that she had done “unquestionable damage” to the results of the left.

Finally, Sánchez Mato did not achieve the number of votes necessary to enter the Madrid City Council and the leftist formations did not add enough against the tripartite PP, Ciudadanos and Vox.

