Manuela Carmena, after the suspension of Madrid Central: “It has hurt me a lot”

“It has hurt a lot.” With these words, Manuela Carmena has referred to the decision that the Supreme Court made on Tuesday, when it overthrew Madrid Central, her star project to reduce pollution when she was mayor of the capital.

These words, the first Since the decision of the judges was announced, they have been pronounced this Wednesday on Cadena Ser.

“We have a mistaken conception that judges can govern. I think that judges think that they act without a context. It is not good for the judges to decide urban policy. there is a mixture of powers that I do not understand“, has assured.

The Supreme Court, in particular, ratified on Tuesday the ruling of the TSJM on the Central Madrid measures, leaving them without effect. Thus, the high court rejects in the order the appeal of the environmental organization against the Judgment of the TSJM, which it annulled at the end of July of last year “due to formal defects” and at the request of the Community of Madrid. Both the TSJM and the Supreme Court consider that there was no economic memory to carry out the project.

“I have always been very critical of the nullity. When the judgment of the TSJM is read, the reasons why the economic memory is not made are seen. When it is done, the considerations are made as to why it is not done,” he explained.

“I think the court forgets the essence of the merits and focuses on a flaw in formality,” he adds. “I think it is an exciting topic that should give rise to debate among jurists. With the issue of nullity there are true kafkaesque situations and that must be reviewed “.