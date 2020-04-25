Twelve years ago, the Spanish writer Manuel Vilas broke into the Argentine literary environment with the novel Spain (Mansalva). It was not his first book; in fact, he had spent several years publishing poetry and essay in his country. But with that novel, which at the time was highly promoted by FogwillHis name began to circulate as a key among Latin American readers. Since then, each Vilas book has become an event on the editorial agenda.

After Spain came The Immortals and The Luminous Gift — which brought him on a tour of South America; in Argentina he visited Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Rosario—, Lou Reed was Spanish and Ordesa, a novel that had a highly appreciative review of Juan José Millás.

His new novel, Alegría, was a finalist for the Planeta Prize —the winner was Javier Cercas-. Alegría partly takes up the theme of Ordesa, but as its counterpart. If in that one, the theme was mourning and loss, in this one the plot talks about how time transforms memory and pain. “Everything that we love and lost,” he says at the beginning, “that we love very much, that we love without knowing that one day it would be stolen from us, everything that, after its loss, could not destroy us, and well that insisted with supernatural forces and sought our ruin with cruelty and determination, ends, sooner or later, turned into joy ”.

This week, within the cycle “The books remain open” they co-organize Infobae and the Grupo Editorial PlanetaManuel Vilas participated in an interview that could be seen live on Infobae’s networks, in which he talked about this novel and how the coronavirus pandemic will necessarily end up affecting life and literature.

–Why write about joy?

—Happiness is a highly demanded feeling and is very popular, especially on social media. But joy interests me more. It is a feeling that is generated after the experience of life. It is more primitive, more atavistic, less circumstantial than happiness. I conceive of literature as an intelligent representation of life and, if life has this natural biological feeling of joy, I thought of a novel with this feeling as the protagonist. Joy as a synthesis of human existence. Joy compels survival and now that we are in confinement due to the coronavirus, I am more affirmed in its effectiveness, because it is what is going to protect us, what is going to help us to get ahead.

–Isn’t talking about joy in the middle of the pandemic a provocation?

—No, because as I conceive it in the book, it is a joy conquered from pain. It is not a frivolous feeling. The narrator of Alegría has suffered in life, knows adversity, misfortune, pain, and, even so, from the intimate and devastating knowledge of pain, he bets on joy. My obligation to life is the affirmation of it, and that affirmation is produced through the feeling of joy, which is reached from the will to want to live.

–I wanted to ask him about the opening sentence of the novel: that idea that what produced pain returns as joy.

—When you are already in the maturity of life, you contemplate the memory in a mysterious way and you realize that everything you have lived, even when there has been a lot of pain, returns to the present turned into joy. That is one of the great mysteries of life and it has to do with middle age. It is a very beautiful feeling. It is a pact, a negotiation that you have made with life. I am a vitalist and in my novels, both Ordesa and Alegría, there is a great dramatic and painful burden, but also in life there are dramatic and painful burdens, and we have the obligation and the right to keep going. That is the epic that I try to capture in the novels. The narrator of Alegría has an antagonist who says that life has no meaning, that life is empty, that there is only pain and adversity, and despite this, the narrator comes out ahead and does it with the weapons of joy and love.

–These two characters seem to move on the plane of existentialism, but giving different answers.

“Life always makes sense.” I like existentialism that inquires what the hell we are doing in this world and what purpose we have. But if the conclusion is to be the negation of life, I withdraw. It is one thing to wonder about existence and another to deny it. That was a historical message of existentialism that is no longer valid. It would be the step that goes from existentialism to nihilism. My novels are existential, but they always point out that life is great, it is wonderful and it gives you fulfillment despite adversity.

–¿Joy Can it be considered a memoir or is it self-fiction?

—My novels have more autobiography than autofiction. I am inspired by my life, I find it difficult to narrate something that I have not lived in my own flesh because I have the feeling that it is not authentic. That is where I turn away from the self-fiction, because that is conceived as a literary game and I am not interested in the game, I am interested in authenticity.

–How does time operate to sift through that painful past and bring it back as joy?

—Time is one of the most important experiences in life. In addition, there is a question that the narrator of Alegría says: a man or a woman is not always the same. We call each other the same at 20 years old as we do at 30, 40 and 50, but we are not the same person. If you look at yourself in photos from when you were 15 you see that you are no longer that. Even if you try to remember how you thought 10 or 20 years ago, you can’t find yourself. It is one of the most mysterious processes and is an intrigue that all human identity carries within. They are changes produced by the experience of life, and literature explores them a lot. From Proust to the present day, there are a lot of novels obsessed with capturing the mystery of the passage of time and that makes life change to the point that a person carries inside all the people he has been.

–Literature writes the past and is read in the present. Think about the future? How do you write looking to the future?

–It is a very difficult question to answer. A writer has the weapons of the present because he contemplates it and those of the past because he has contemplated it. What I am writing now is influenced by the coronavirus and the question about the future is truly terrible. We are facing a planetary phenomenon in which any idea of ​​the future is going to be under the influence of the pandemic. Life is going to change after the pandemic. I see a linguistic and narrative inability to reflect the anguish of the circumstances we are experiencing. My obsession is to find out the story of what we are experiencing.

–Is the past to be looked at with nostalgia, with sadness? How are we going to look at the world before 2020?

“That’s what I’m involved in.” There are two possibilities, although nobody knows what life will be like. If the state of sanitary emergency is to occur from time to time, this will make us see the years before the pandemic as a golden age, a time of greatness as before the Second World War. In that case, the dominant feeling will be that of nostalgia. If the vaccine is finally found and we return to a world like it was before, this will be a nightmare, but still, obviously, its memory will be important. All governments are betting that this is a nightmare and it is not going to be a definitive event that will change the structure of life.

–Talk about the idyllic past and think about The Great Gatsby.

—That novel would be ideal: it would be the memory of the golden age. Living a miserable present and remembering with nostalgia when it was not like that. No one can say when it will come back to life before the pandemic; to life as we have known it.

–In this new world, what will be the role of literature?

– Literature is going to have to reinvent itself. The crisis that they are warning in the culture sector is going to be terrible. At the moment, writers in all countries are making telematic meetings. Usually I make reading clubs and I don’t know when the reading clubs will be able to resume in normal situations. If this continues, there will be a literature of anguish and one of the golden age, like the literature of the seventeenth century that had the golden Arcadia.

–Were you able to write in these weeks of confinement?

—Although a writer knows the sphere of being at home, there is a fundamental problem: a writer chooses to stay at home writing, but here there is no choice, there is an imposed confinement. Also, when you write, literature invokes life, and right now life is not complete. There is an operation in the literary artifice that is roundtrip: you represent life in the novel and you return that representation to life. But now you cannot return anything because life is degraded. It will be noticed in the writer’s relationship with his own work.

–In the world that comes after the pandemic, is there going to be room for joy?

-I’m optimistic. I trust the life force touching the hearts of human beings. It will be a task for young people, those who are 17 or 18 years old, to rescue joy in the times to come. I think that we will fight to return to spaces of hope, joy. Where life is full.