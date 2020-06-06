In these moments of vulnerability and a lot of union at the same time, the Colombian singer Manuel Turizo extends the invitation to thank, value, love and return to the essentials of life through his new song “Love me while you can”, a beautiful theme inspired by make good memories.

“I thought that the moment was well indicated to give this message, since this song was made the message was to make people remember good times with their loved ones and to motivate them to make beautiful memories with the song, the idea of video was not to do it with a film produced, but real stories from our fans with those same people, ” Manuel Turizo commented in an interview with EL DEBATE via Zoom.

“Love me while you can” has touched the hearts of his millions of fans, made them cry by remembering many special people in their lives. “Very beautiful messages have come to me, and that was exactly the idea, people have felt the objective that the song had.”

Manuel Turizo popularly known for the single “Una lady como tú”, a song with which he managed to make himself known and expand his career in Latin America and in European countries such as Spain. Photo: courtesy of the Gus Rincón Office

As of today, the music video has more than 18 million views on its YouTube channel.

We are going well, and wait for people, actually with this we started the process of releasing the 2020 album by Manuel Turizo, so, it is not over, we are just beginning, actually.

Taking the health of his followers as a priority, the urban music performer has made important decisions in these times of health contingency. “The truth, I do not plan to do shows in what is left of this year, it is in we will see how we are going to continue with the reprogramming of the shows that we already had, the most important thing at this moment is that we finish seeing how all this is solved world crisis. I think it would be irresponsible of us to put our fans at risk in an agglomeration of a massive event such as concerts, and that is a high risk of contamination, we will see what happens next year, how this crisis continues of global pollution. “

In Manuel Turizo’s opinion, what lesson will the pandemic leave for all humanity? “This will be something unforgettable and something that will remain for the history of humanity, sincerely, all the generation that we live through this will never be forgotten, the idea of ​​this I think it must be that we revalue how we act in our day By day, I think that there are people who are spreading poison and it does not matter to whom they have by their side, if it hurts them or not. “

That is what we all have to evaluate, we are a group, we are not a human on Earth, we are millions and we have to take care of each other.

Manuel Turizo’s musical banner

On the other hand, the Colombian’s musical career had a fabulous “take off” from the beginning, thanks to the worldwide success of his song “Una lady como tú”.

It was the first song of my career and to this day it is still one of the greatest, I will never forget it until the end of my days.

“I think that few of us have the opportunity and the blessing that our first song becomes a worldwide hit, it opened many doors for me, the truth. ‘A lady like you’ gave me a huge slap in the face and showed me that the Dreams did come true, it opened a door for me to start working for what I wanted in my life, to start living my dream, and well, here we are in the sun today, thank God. “

The music video has reached over a billion views on YouTube.

And really when listening to any of Manuel Turizo’s songs, a good vibe takes over you.

“It is the good energy that from the beginning I wanted to implant in my music, I got into my head that if people were going to take a minute to listen to Manuel Turizo’s music, to recharge them with better energy, it is because That is why I take so much care of the vocabulary in my lyrics, whether I am going to talk about heartbreak, rumba or romanticism, I always like to maintain a language that transmits a positive vibe to people, in the way you speak, it is very important what you’re going to pass it on to a person. “

Since day one of his artistic career he has lived an endless number of anecdotes and moments that will remain treasured in his being, forever.

Music to Manuel Turizo sincerely changed his life.

“I dreamed of this, of being busy all the time, traveling the world, standing on a stage and whether it be one person or 40 thousand people, they were going to sing with me, the truth is that I am living my dream, that is how I can describe it to them, I am living the dream that I had in my mind for as long as I can remember, this is what I wanted, I dream more, I dream of growing more every day, I dream of being able to get to more and more distant places carrying my music and that people follow me ” .

Manuel Turizo is originally from Montería, Colombia. Photo: courtesy of the Gus Rincón Office

