Manuel Neuer will receive emotional tribute in Germany vs Latvia

The goalkeeper of Bayern Munich, Manuel Neur will be honored on Monday in the friendly match that will hold the Germany selection against Latvia on the occasion of their 100th match with the Teutons, as announced by the German Soccer Federation (DFB)

“Of course, he will also receive the DFB medal of honor for his 100 international matches,” said the entity’s director, Oliver Bierhoff about the honor expected in the friendly match, the last one that the team will play before the Eurocup that begins on 11th of June.

“I think it’s a special game for him too,” Bierhoff said about the record of matches played, the first reached by a goalkeeper in the German national soccer team. “It is possible that the 100 is seen in one or two things, including the shirt,” anticipated the manager and also a former international.

Bierhoff highlighted the “incredible career” of the 35-year-old Neuer, which he predicted still future. “For years he has been, with good reason, the best goalkeeper in the world,” he added.

The record for caps for Germany is held by Lothar Matthäus, who made 150 appearances for the “Mannschaft”.

