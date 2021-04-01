Manuel Munrriz, appointed director of the Stellantis plant in Zaragoza

THE WORLD

Madrid

Monday, March 22, 2021 – 18:08



Manuel Munrriz. Stellantis. This is how the new group is organized in the Iberian Peninsula

Manuel Munrriz has been appointed Director of the Stellantis Zaragoza plant to replace Juan Antonio Muoz Codina, who since March 1 is responsible for the industrial group’s light commercial vehicle cluster. Until now he was Director of Production at the Aragonese plant.

Munrriz is a Mechanical Industrial Engineer from the universities of Zaragoza and Glasgow. Many of his more than 20 years of professional experience are linked to the Zaragoza factory in Figueruelas, where he has held positions of responsibility in the areas of Quality and Manufacturing.

He has also assumed managerial responsibilities at the German Rsselsheim and Eisenach, linked to the manufacturer Opel. One of his best successes was the launch, as Project Manager, of the second generation of the Opel meriva in Zaragoza.

Within the new structure of the Stellantis Group, the Zaragoza plant belongs to the Cluster of vehicles of segments A and B (small and medium), so that Manuel Munrriz will report to the Director of said Cluster, Francesco Ciancia.

