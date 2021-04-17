Manuel Mijares remembers his wedding with Lucero and why he was so serious

Manuel Mijares and Lucero were the perfect image of love in the 90s. A young, successful couple, full of music that enveloped their followers and with a great actress who starred in the most watched soap operas of her time. Therefore, when they decided to share such a special day with the world and televised their wedding, they became the target of all eyes, in addition to being an event that 25 years later continues to give people talk.

In a recent interview, the singer recalled that January 18, 1997, a day when cameras were everywhere, his new wife looked very happy and dazzled at the Colegio de las Vizcainas. But people noticed that he didn’t seem very happy and rarely smiled, why?