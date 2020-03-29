Manuel Mijares presumes talent of his daughter in the quarantine for coronavirus | Instagram

One of the singers of yesteryear preferred by the Mexican public Manuel Mijares shared a vineyard where he meets his daughter Lucerito, due to this quarantine, sharing time together and taking advantage of show off your cute voice.

In this time of pandemic it is unfortunately when the families They unite more because they are forced to be quarantined.

For some people it might not be so nice but for others it is the best thing that has happened to them in a long time, living more with their family.

“Here Lucerito and I having fun at home doing what we like the most. Singing a song by one of a great artist whom we admire very much,” the singer shared in his video.

The video began by greeting his followers, commenting that he was with his daughter and that they would do an experiment singing together, taking advantage of the fact that they were at home, something that everyone should be doing.

The song they performed together is “Everithyng” from the Canadian singer Michael Bublé, Mijares is the one who starts the melody after a few seconds Lucerito begins to sing who surely left the followers of the interpreter of “Soldier of love” with a very good taste in the mouth.

It turns out that the daughter of both singer inherited the beautiful voice of Lucero and also the passion of her father when interpreting the songs as when he does it in his presentations.

Any proud father presumes any achievement or talent of his children it is normal that Mijares has also done it, in addition to being ahead of his ex-wife Lucero Well, she once commented that she would like to do a duet with her daughter.

The young woman Lucero Mijares Loaf She is only fifteen years old and has a talent for singing. It is unknown if her parents are planning to let a musical career begin.

.