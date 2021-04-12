Manuel Mijares explains why he looked so serious at his wedding with Lucero

On the other hand, Mijares clarified what he feels when he sees Lucero with his new partner, businessman Michel Kuri. Although he said that he is not “very jealous”, he assured that it does not cause conflict to see his ex-wife in another relationship.

Lucero and Michel Kuri. (Instagram / Michel Kuri.)

“When you see someone you love happy, you like it; It gives you happiness because of the happiness you see in the people you love. And the truth is, she has also shown great affection for me, a lot of respect and I for her ”.

In addition, he explained the reason why 10 years after his divorce he continues to get along so well with his ex-wife: “There are many things of coexistence, many things of assembly, of ways of being. We have carried it very well since always. There were never screams, no hats or anything. Obviously she traveled a lot, did a lot of novels, more shows. I also. And now, we decide each who will be in his wing. From elevator to elevator we are 20, 30 steps away ”.