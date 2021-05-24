Manuel Guinard defeats Tomas Machac in the qualifying qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 19:00 CEST

The French player Manuel Guinard, number 297 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-3 to Tomas Machac, Czech tennis player, number 144 of the ATP. With this victory, the French tennis player adds new points to his ranking to enter the Roland-Garros tournament.

The Czech managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while Guinard, for his part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, in the first serve the French player had a 93% effectiveness, 4 double faults and got 60% of the service points, while the data of his opponent is 97% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 49 % of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a qualification phase is previously held in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.