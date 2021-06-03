Manuel Expósito will analyze Belgium’s rivals in the Eurocup

06/02/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

Manuel Expósito will join the expedition that Belgium will undertake for the Eurocup. The national team has been demonstrating its potential in international competitions for years. And this summer they are looking to take a step forward and establish themselves as the best team in the continental tournament.

Roberto Martínez has been a coach for fourteen years. And in the last three, he has managed to lead the team to the top of the FIFA World Rankings. 2018 dates as the turning point, after not having achieved the goal in 2016, they managed to finish third in a World Cup in which they convinced all the spectators with their style of play.

Manuel Exposito, who had a short-lived career as a Barça player, will be the analyst of the rivals of this European Championship. After eight years at AS Eupen, the former Blue knows Belgian football well, in which Hazard, Lukaku and De Bruyne have been the great stars of the national team in recent years. Once the soccer player hung up his boots in 2015, precisely in the country, he began his coaching phase. He did it with Jordi Condom, becoming his assistant. And they achieved the promotion of the team to the Jupiler Pro League.

The Belgian national team must meet expectations after the role shown in the last matches. For many, a candidate to win the European Championship with France, winner of the last World Cup, and Portugal.