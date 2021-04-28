Manuel Carrasco postpones his tour ‘La Cruz del Mapa’ to 2022 due to the uncertainty derived from the pandemic

The full amount of the tickets can be recovered through the same channel where they were purchased

MADRID, Apr 28. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The singer Manuel Carrasco has postponed his tour ‘La Cruz del Mapa’ to 2022 “due to the current health situation and the uncertainty in the short term” derived from the pandemic, as reported by the tour’s organizing company, which has, however, announced the new planned dates of concerts.

According to the company, those who want to attend the tour on the new dates and have tickets, will not have to do any additional management. In fact, to reward the loyalty of the fans, an exclusive and unreleased concert will be held in streaming for those who keep their tickets. They will be reported “very soon” both on social media and on Manuel Carrasco’s website.

The dates of the tour for 2022 are, therefore: the concert on May 7, 2021 at the Bilbao Arena Miribilla in Bilbao will go to February 12, 2022; the concert on May 28 at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona this year is postponed to March 12, 2022; that of June 11 at the Municipal Soccer Field of Baeza (Jaén) will pass to May 6 of next year; that of July 3 at the UMH Esplanade in Elche (Alicante) will be on June 3, 2022; and the concert on June 12 in the Plaza de Toros de Granada goes to May 13 next year; and that of June 5 in the State of Athletics of Malaga will be held on May 28, 2022.

Likewise, the concert on July 17 in the Plaza de Toros de Algeciras (Cádiz) is postponed to May 14, 2022; that of July 23 at the Pisuerga Sports Center in Valladolid will take place on March 26, 2022; that of August 6 at the El Carmen Fairgrounds in Isla Cristina (Huelva) will pass to May 20 of the following year; the one on June 19 at the María Sur Auditorium in Valencia will be on June 4, 2022; that of this September 18 in the Olympic State of Seville will pass to June 11, 2022; and the concerts scheduled at the Wizink Center in Madrid for June 25 and 26 of this year are postponed to February 18 and 19, 2022.

The concert on June 24 of this year at the Castrelos Auditorium in Vigo (Pontevedra) has been canceled, and the concerts of the Concert Music Festival in Chiclana (Cádiz) on July 16 and the Alcazaba Festival in Badajoz on July 31 still dates are yet to be confirmed, although they will be announced “soon”.

TICKET RETURN POLICY

According to the company, All tickets purchased will be automatically valid for the new date without the need for any type of management.

If, on the other hand, those who bought a ticket cannot attend, they may request a refund of the ticket amount through the same channel / medium through which it was purchased from this Thursday, April 29 and for a period of 30 days. , until this May 31.

In addition, for those who did not have a ticket for some of the dates of this tour, they can also buy them through ‘manuelcarrasco.es’ starting this Thursday at 10:00 am, depending on availability.