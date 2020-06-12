José Manuel Calderón has already started working in the office on Sixth Avenue in New York where the NBA Players Association (NBPA) is based. The Villanueva de la Serena (Extremadura) point guard has marked an era in the national team and has triumphed for 14 seasons in the NBA. In a telephone conversation with EL PAÍS, he explained his decision to leave the courts, but not basketball. At 38, he assumes a new management position in a very powerful Association, chaired by Chris Paul and whose executive committee includes Pau Gasol.

Question. How does the decision take place?

Answer. It has just emerged. It was an option. I didn’t really want to have a training role, keep traveling the same, not play too much, being in a team that could lose too many games … That put me back when it came to signing. I preferred to spend more time with my family, with whom I am living in New York, with my children (Manuel, 9 years old; Jaime, 7; and Gonzalo, 5), trying to do other things. And I was just training here when Michele (Roberts, executive director of the NBPA) approached me and offers me a job that gives me the opportunity to learn what is on the other side of basketball, very interesting aspects, create a position for the project and participate in the decision making of different departments such as management, the foundation … A job, moreover, that gives me the flexibility I needed. It was the perfect time to decide.

P. What will be its mission?

R. I will be special advisor to Michele and will be in decision-making, from the China issue (the conflict caused by the retaliation of the Chinese government after a tweet by a Houston Rockets executive about Hong Kong, the response of LeBron James and the important financial implications for players and the NBA), marketing, or creating a new app for players. An active player cannot be in it, but a player who has just retired can. The idea is that it be a position for one or two years and that it be renewed.

P. Can you defend a unitary position on an issue such as China and Hong Kong?

R. You can never unify all the criteria in such a matter, because there are 450 players and because freedom of expression exists and is respected, but you can advise on what, how and why. It is very difficult to have a single voice in this matter, but in others it is.

P. How do you feel after ending 20 years as a professional player?

R. I have had a nice time. It was great and I really enjoyed it. I have had incredible moments, others of tension but that is the sport. People have respected me, colleagues, rivals, coaches, the press. This is what I say to my children: “You can be anything, but you have to be a good person.” I have really enjoyed and made many friends.

P. His career has been one of very strong betting.

R. In the first he was 13 years old and was unconscious. Your father asks you if you want to go to Vitoria and, of course, what are you going to say: “of course, I’m going there.” That decision was harder for my parents who were the ones who had to let me go. And the one I took when I was 23 … it wasn’t my dream to play in the NBA. I really didn’t know what was waiting for me, I was going to change teams, being able to continue at Baskonia and having offers from Madrid and Barça, knowing how it works and works in Europe. I was going to the NBA, I was totally going without knowing what was going to happen. I had no idea if people were going to like it, without knowing much English … That was a superdecision that was complicated.

P. Didn’t you even dream in the NBA?

R. For me it was always taking one more step. When I went to Vitoria, compete with Elmer Bennett, then try to play for the national team. ACB was my League. I wanted to improve here. The NBA for me was very far, I was happy in Vitoria. But they call me, I start to think about it. I went to Toronto. We liked it. They convinced us. I spoke with Pau (Gasol), and with Raúl (López), to tell me about their experience and I decided to take the step.

P. His most glorious moments.

R. The NBA debut is very important, I could say what happened in 2006 (gold in the World Cup) because it changed us all. But the 2011 Eurobasket was super important for me because I had missed the previous one due to injury and because it was a gold I was missing. There are a thousand things, the Olympic medals, in which you dream, the parades.

P. Worst?

R. When I got injured in the Spanish Junior Championship with Tau and I couldn’t play in the 1999 Junior World Cup, I didn’t care. He had won in Manheim (unofficial world cup) and the European. I went to Lisbon to see the final, but I did not give it many laps. On the other hand, the injury in 2009 that prevented me from winning gold at the Eurobasket did hurt me a lot. I recovered two years later.

P. How is a player forged from Villanueva de la Serena to succeed in the NBA?

R. I have not been the most talented player in the world and almost everything has been for work. I had to improve the shot and I improved it; throw more, play less with the ball … I had to improve a thousand things, and I did it. I have learned from each coach, from each rival and each teammate, I have trained everything I could and more to improve, and I have adapted to what they have asked me.

P. It has had enormous competition.

R. Raúl López, Carlos Cabezas, came to Vitoria and I have Javi Rodríguez and Bennett and I go to Alicante and I was a substitute, and then when I come to the NBA the same, Ford and Lowry, who was my substitute base and look where he is now. It has always been based on work, I have not been a very attractive player facing the public, highligts and that kind of thing. He was another type of player and I have always been happy.

P. Are you sorry you weren’t All Star when you were a couple of times among the favorites?

R. The numbers were there, but he was not a 30-point player. I was close, but my way of entering would have been for the coaches, for the teammates, for the rivals: It was a shame, but I have not given it too much importance. There are very few who can reach that level. I have always been very honest with myself and there are players who are at an incredible level.

P. And the champion’s ring?

R. It was a challenge and that’s why I came here. You always want to win. In the NBA it is a little more difficult than in other places because of how it works, but I have been very close. It is the only thing I have missed. I have enjoyed the finals. But I am calm, I have given everything to get it. There are great players who have not had that success either, like Stockton or Nash, but they are Hall of Fame. The good thing that playing with the national team has had is that it has given me enough prizes to continue fighting for the ring even without getting it. Without the national team awards, perhaps he would have returned to Spain.

P. He was able to get it when he signed for the Warriors in March 2017, but the signing fell apart two days later because Kevin Durant was injured.

R. I did not get to put on their T-shirt, I continued in my house and although I was preparing the suitcases, I did not travel, nor did I get to be with them. I didn’t get to get to consider part of something. What would have happened? The … and if I have never considered them: And if that shot had entered … And if you had not been injured … In my head it did not become. That would have been great, yes.

P. It shouldn’t be that easy to play with stars as good but demanding as LeBron

R. I have played with Nowitzki, of course with the Spanish, with Pau, with Marc … But LeBron is very complete. Perhaps he is not the best at anything, but he does everything, he is a winner, he respects his teammates, he is so important to the team, and he puts hours on top of it. So it is very special to me.

P. Are you surprised by the Doncic phenomenon?

R. Of course the numbers are surprising, because they are incredible. But, from what he had done in Europe, I am not surprised that he is able to play here, that he is a star. Now everyone understands it: if you are able to do well in Europe, you can play in the NBA, it’s not like before, it seemed that everything was further away.

