Manuel Aguilar busts the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti and highlights the arrival of Miguel Herrera

Manuel Aguilar, a youth squad of the UANL Tigres and who was recently ‘signed’ by Bayern Munich for its youth categories, spoke about the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the team for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League and affirmed that young people will now have more opportunities than before.

In an interview with ESPN Aguilar indicated that the arrival of ‘Piojo’ Herrera with the feline team makes him very excited since before in Tigres under the command of Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, the players of the quarry did not have opportunities to show themselves in the first team.

“With ‘Tuca’ there was not much support for the youth, there was not much approach in basic. There was the rule of minors, but when I arrived I spent two years with ‘Tuca’, I had to train with the first team. ‘Tuca’ called me, but he didn’t make his debut and, in fact, I didn’t even go to the bench. I never spoke with him … Erick Ávalos, my friend and colleague, did make his debut, and Edwin Cerna had already made his glass debut when I arrived “he declared.

“Returning from vacation, Miguel saw some games, the entire board came to see us and they took about seven or eight to the preseason, and against Chivas there have already been several debuts,” he added.

“I think Tigres works well with ‘guys’; we will see what happens with the new board, but I see that we are doing well, I think everything will be better,” he added.

