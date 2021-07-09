Manu Sánchez, first positive for Atlético’s Covid

07/09/2021 at 4:18 PM CEST

Manú Sánchez has tested positive for Covid – 19. The rojiblanco player who was loaned last season to Osasuna, will not be present in the next training sessions until he has overcome the virus.

The left side has offers from the Real Sociedad, Betis Y Osasuna himself to go back on loan this season. The rojiblanco team also proposed its name to lower the cost of Rodrigo de Paul by offering it to Udinese before this option was finally ruled out.

The Covid hit hard all the first division teams, but especially the Atlético de Madrid and this time it has not been less, the return to work has brought the first case of coronavirus. Now you just have to wait to see the protocols that the rojiblanco team will carry out, since the left back He has been training for several days with his colleagues and waiting to know if there will be any more positive or not.