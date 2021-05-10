Manu Molina, Ibiza player, suffers a testicular tumor

04/30/2021 at 5:23 PM CEST

The Ibiza player, Manu Molina, suffers from a testicular tumor as reported by the footballer and the club this Friday. “UD Ibiza regrets to announce that the first team player Manu Molina has been diagnosed with a testicular tumor after completing a complete medical examination & rdquor ;, read the entity’s letter.

“In the next few days the player will undergo surgery. The Club’s medical services will continue to report on the player’s health status once the tumor has been removed & rdquor ;, he added. Likewise, the Ibizan team asked “The greatest respect for privacy, both the player and his family, as well as a speedy recovery & rdquor ;.

📰 OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION: Manu Molina ℹ️ More information here ⬇️ # VamosIbiza 💙 | #AnimoManu – UD Ibiza (@ibizaud) April 30, 2021

For his part, Manu Molina published a short text on his Twitter account in which he wanted to “thank you from here for all the expressions of support and affection that you have shown me today & rdquor ;. “I am convinced that everything will be fine, It is one more battle that presents my way & rdquor ;, he wrote.

💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/cK1W43ImM6 – Manu Molina 8 (@ manu8molina) April 30, 2021

The 29-year-old midfielder is a key piece in the scheme of an Ibiza that will fight for promotion to the Second Division. His time off is indeterminate although obviously he will not be able to dispute the promotion, not at least that of the team. “This will be my personal playoff & rdquor ;, he concluded, as a nod to the celestial fans. From these lines at SPORT we want to send the maximum support to Manu Molina in this difficult moment.