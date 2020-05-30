Manuel Lanzini he said goodbye to River in 2004 after having played 92 games and scored 13 goals. Currently in the West Ham (England), Manu He made it clear that he plans to return. “The desire and the desire to return to River they are, but they depend on many factors, “he warned.

“I was in the debut of Gallant, was the only party that directed me. The truth was an incredible thing what he achieved later. Today, with Monday’s newspaper, I regret leaving, but I am happy with the present of River“he recognized Lanzini.

In this sense, the hitch of 27 years praised Gallant. “I see to River how he plays and I think Gallant is trained to grab any team Europe“, sentenced in dialogue with radio Miter.

“Than Guardiola say that Gallant is among the best in the world is an authorized word. Gallant improves the players … In style I compare it to Guardiola and KloppThey are trainers who teach you here, they leave you something and they empower you too. I have chatted with Guardiola when we play against him City. He knows all the players in the world, he is very cool. It was a quick and soccer talk, “he said.

Meanwhile, he highlighted Juan Fernando Quintero and asked him to stay. “As a fan of River, to Quintero I would recommend that you stay, because you are a player of the palate of River, he defines you games and he has an elegant left foot and you are glad to see him play, hopefully he stays, “he said.

I hope Juanfer stays in River

In addition, he was consulted for the descent to the National B and the Libertadores Cup of 2018 that the “Millionaire” won. “Both the descent and the final in Madrid they lived in their own way, but intensively. I believe that what was lived in Madrid It was something incredible that I don’t know if something like that is going to be repeated, that’s why I think it has a plus, “said the former Fluminense and Al-Jazira.

Finally, he remembered his goal in the Super classic. “Make a goal in The Bombonera It is different. The River-Boca It does not compare to any other classic in the world. I had to live Fluminense- Flamengo, and the truth that does not compare. It is an incredible thing for everything you live and more making a goal “, he completed Lanzini.

.