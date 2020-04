As the promoter’s note reads:

Bad news, as was predictable the Tour de Manu Lanvin & The Devil Blues, which was due to take place in May, falls for the time being due to the Covid-19 crisis.

For several days we have been working on new dates after the summer, which is not a cancellation in itself, but the tour is postponed.

All those people who had already purchased their tickets for any of the dates, can request a refund of the amount in the same medium used.