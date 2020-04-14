Manu Ginobili He is one of the indisputable idols who became a legend of Argentine sports. His performances in Selection and San Antonio Spurs they positioned it on the same scale that it is located Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Gabriela Sabatini, Juan Manuel Fangio or Guillermo Vilas, to name a few examples.

Therefore, he was noticed when in the podcast he starred alongside Nicolas Laprovittola He slipped what he feels today because of the discipline that led him to success. “I prefer to play hopscotch, tennis or eat a bite, before playing basketball again. I didn’t touch a ball a year and a half ago; and I am physically destroyed. I think if I was invited to play a snack, some stuff and some unexpected pass would also give, but I couldn’t go back to the NBA“Reflected the bahiense between laughs.

Manu’s arguments are based on the radical turn his new life took, post professionalism. “I’m in a period of detoxification having to respond to pressures and responsibilities. From the moment I decided to hang up my sneakers, I downloaded 17 changes. I started to enjoy other things in life, like helping my daughters at school, spending the summer in Argentina or eating whatever comes to mind. I don’t miss that contamination at all“He assured.

In full quarantine as a preventive measure to reduce the spread of pandemic of the coronavirus, Ginobili He spoke without filters and recognized what his fears are: “I am afraid of the rebellion of the proletariat when I have nothing to eat. I don’t know what might happen, because there are 25% of boys who do not know if they are going to eat the next meal. In U.S these problems exist, and now more than 7 million unemployed will join. the truth is that I don’t know what can happen, no matter how much Donald (Trump) I’m hitting the little machine to fix it. “

Naturally, his parents also cause him concern, since they are people at higher risk of contagion. “My parents are in the most vulnerable area due to their age and I am also very concerned about their situation“Manu concluded.

Days ago, when the Buenos Aires Government mandated the use of a mask on public roads and statues of the Buenos aires city they appeared with masks, the Spurs legend had expressed his surprise on social media. “My statue also with a mask!”, He shared on his Instagram account, with humor.

Ginobili He did not stay in that detail, given that through his Twitter account he offered several tips regarding the “mask”, as he called it. “The more people wear face masks in public, the more effective they will become for everyone.“He pointed out, in Spanish and English. But then he completed the message: “It is very important but it is not the solution. Maintain social distance, wash your hands and do not touch your face! Virtual hug for everyone! ”