Finalist of the ‘BBB20’, Manu Gavassi wore a floral look with a maxi bow in the same print. On social media, the production yielded amusing comments and comparisons with fictional characters, such as Ana Francisca, from the soap opera ‘Chocolate com Pimenta’, and Dona Bela, from the humorous ‘Escolinha do Professor Raimundo’

Manu Gavassi bet on productions full of personality in “Big Brother Brasil 20”. And on the last day of the program on the air, this Monday (27) would be no different: finalist of the reality with Thelma and Rafa Kalimann, the singer chose a set of floral print with a black background with a maxi-bow. Authentic, the look yielded fun comments on the web. See more below!

Internet users remember fictional characters

On Twitter, fans of the reality show remembered different characters, including novels, comedies and international classics. “Manu is Minnie herself with the bow on her head. Visionary even in the grand final,” commented one. “In honor of the return of ‘Chocolate Com Pimenta’ at VIVA, Manu launches the brega bond of Maria Maria Mijona”, wrote another, referring to the protagonist Ana Francisca, played by Mariana Ximenes. “Manu is like a child with that bow in her hair,” posted a third. And there were also those who remembered an iconic character from a house show. “Guys, is it Manu Gavassi or Dona Bela from professor Raimundo?”, He asked. Check out some memes below:

J Manu was all Dona Bela floral realness: # BBB20 pic.twitter.com/L32mD8xXZO – Diva Depresso (@DivaDepressao)

April 28, 2020

This outfit by Manu looks like that of Dona Bela, from the School of Professor Raimundo. Do you remember her? #RedeBBBB # BBB20 #finalbbb pic.twitter.com/XCQVVDC8FD – La Cutrim (@leacutrim)

April 28, 2020

And Ana Francisca’s tie strikes again. I hope that Manu gavassi does not have the same fate as her, she became a millionaire, because here #TeamThelma # BBB20 # finalbbb20 pic.twitter.com/KyEBX8QUOP – Isa Dora Novssima (@isadoraortizc)

April 28, 2020

@ Rcf1994 said that Manu is paying homage to Rossicleia for the size of the tie. # BBB20 pic.twitter.com/oEcH6q4ojh – Dear on (@lyviarocha__)

April 28, 2020

manu: “the inspiration of minnie’s tie, tiago. since i’m at disney.” # bbb20 pic.twitter.com/TyuQUkQcjU – matheus #ThelmaCampe (@whomath)

April 28, 2020

Singer told what she would do with the award

Before entering the confinement, Manuela told what she would do with the amount of R $ 1.5 million. “I have always seen money as a dream facilitator. Much more than thinking about the value, I think about the dream that I can make with it. And not only mine, but those of other people as well,” said the artist, adding: “I have always invested a lot in projects related to Arts and Communication. I love music, cinema and theater. I would certainly invest more in this field”.

Father opines Manu’s reaction to the pandemic: ‘It will get frustrated’

In a recent interview, the finalist’s father, Zé Luis, guessed how the young woman will react to the global pandemic scenario. Isolated in São Paulo, he did not travel to Rio de Janeiro and believes that the heiress will miss him. “Manu will leave and will be frustrated. Someone will receive her and explain how the world is doing. It afflicts me, gives me anxiety, stomach pain,” said the broadcaster to the magazine “Trip”.

Bruna Marquezine creates a stylish look

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’