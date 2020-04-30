Manu Gavassi spoke about pregnancy, sexism controversy and body changes because of ‘Big Brother Brasil 20’. The singer also revealed plans for after the reality show that, so far, do not include living with her boyfriend. ‘Not yet. It was very intense, but it has three months, so I think we need to continue getting to know each other ‘, he pointed out

Manu Gavassi opened the game about suspected pregnancy at “Big Brother Brasil 20”, living with her boyfriend, controversies at home and changes in her body. The singer, in an interview with GShow, revealed how she plans her life after winning third place in the reality show. With Bruna Marquezine leading cheer for the victory, the actress explained some controversies that happened in the program and even commented on her boyfriend, Igor Carvalho. Check out!

Manu Gavassi explains suspected pregnancy in the ‘BBB 20’

Manu Gavassi caused controversy in the first few weeks at the house for suspecting pregnancy. “I thought I might be pregnant. I was so nervous inside that my period wouldn’t go down, hormonal stuff,” she explained. The singer confessed to being worried about the repercussions of this after venting with Marcela on the subject. “I was already thinking of my father (journalist Zé Luiz) crying, of my mother doing trousseau, of Igor, father of the year … (laughs). He screwed. (…) It was nothing”.

Manu Gavassi dismisses plans to live with boyfriend: ‘Not yet’

Manu Gavassi’s boyfriend, Igor Carvalho moved to São Paulo -where the singer lives- because of work during the “BBB” broadcast. However, the actress dismissed plans to live together. “Not yet. It was very intense, but it’s three months old, so I think we need to continue getting to know each other. I am very happy because he is a good and calm boy”, warned the artist, who yielded several memes in the final of the program.

Manu Gavassi comments controversy of machismo in the ‘BBB’

For Manu Gavassi, the most difficult moment inside the house was when he discovered the brothers’ plan to affect the sisters. “The girls’ bid at the beginning was horrible (when Mari Gonzalez and Bianca Andrade were the targets of men’s strategies in the game). Seeing situations I don’t agree with made me feel unprotected. I would never live with people who have this type of behavior. it bothered me and, at the same time, it gave me strength to understand that, if I left soon, I would still have positioned myself on things that I loathe “, he pointed out.

Manu Gavassi highlights body change: ‘I think I lost weight’

Manu Gavassi also felt a difference in body and taste during the recording of “BBB 20”. “I think I lost weight, because when I get anxious I lose weight and, in the last few weeks, I was very tense. We went through phases. At first, we adapt to the menu, then we eat like a wild boar (laughs). I became a fan of instant noodles. In the end, we wanted to stay at Xepa more than at Vip “, joked the artist.

