The singer Manu Gavassi was interviewed by ‘Forbes’ in video transmission and paid praise to Anitta this Friday (15). During the ‘BBB20’, rumors emerged of an alleged rivalry between the two. ‘I think she is a marketing genius, and I know that everything she has built is her merit,’ said the São Paulo native, third in the ‘BBB20’.

Manu Gavassi put an end to rumors of any friction with Anitta during an interview with the magazine “Forbes”. During the confinement of the paulista in the “BBB”, the singer participated in joint efforts for her to be eliminated, causing some fans to indicate a supposed rivalry. This Friday (15), the publication’s mediator indicated to the former BBB that he had managed to get more internet users connected than the voice of “Vai Malandra” when he participated in a similar chat. “You gave more audience than Anitta,” said Alexandre Mercki. Manu then assured: “Not that this is a competition. In fact, I love Anitta”.

Manu indicates admiration for Anitta

The third place in the global reality,

beaten by doctor Thelma Assis, he added: “I think she is a marketing genius, and I know that everything she built is her merit. I admire her a lot”. In the conversation, the interviewer also said that Anitta had been the target of misogynistic comments by Internet users when he participated in the situation. “I think it is absurd to have this type of comment, because it has arrived in places that nobody has arrived in Brazil”, defended Manu, target of

funny memes on the web because of their expressions since the first days at “BBB”.

Alexandre, from Forbes, commented that Manu’s live gave more audience than when Anitta was interviewed by them. Manu then tore a lot of praise for Anitta. There is a big difference in how to deal with another woman who is also very successful, right? We saw yesterday … MANU GAVASSI NA FORBES pic.twitter.com/Y5vNkvgcmd – DANTAS (@Dantinhas)

May 15, 2020

Singer remembers preparation to enter the ‘BBB’

Still

getting used to the new routine after BBB, the artist recalled details of her strategy for social networks before being confined. “I recorded about 120 videos in one day. I had three days to script and organize everything.

post-its on the wall of my house and I made like a handout, with the captions, the times of the posts, the possible substitutions. I drove my team crazy “, said the young woman, in a good-humored tone.

Manu celebrates affectionate reception from viewers: ‘Very grateful’

With more than 15 million followers on Instagram, Manu also talked about how he is feeling welcomed by fans. “I feel a lot of respect from my audience, even this new audience, an understanding of who I am, what my limits are, how far I expose myself. I am very grateful. Many artists spend their entire lives trying to create a real public image and that I feel that in three months I managed to do this. I feel respected and extremely understood “, justified the singer, whose courtship with businessman Igor de Carvalho has been at a distance during the period of social isolation.

(By Marilise Gomes)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’